Indianapolis Art Center hosts new music festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The temperate weekend in Indianapolis offered a chance for live, outdoor music in Broad Ripple as part of a new festival.

The “Locally Made” festival at the Indianapolis Art Center in Broad Ripple ran Saturday and Sunday and featured Indiana musicians playing jazz, blues, R&B and much more.

Concertgoers told News 8 they were glad they could get out and back to the music they love after being shut in during the pandemic.

“Oh, man, it feels like heaven with your feet hanging down. It’s been a year and half since we’ve been able to do anything like so I think it’s great for everybody,” said Jazz Kitchen volunteer David Norwood.

The festival also included Indianapolis-area artists, breweries and eateries.