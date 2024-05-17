Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists to host annual Meet the Media Night

Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists will hold it's annual Meet the Media Night fundraiser at Skyline Club - Indianapolis on Friday. (Provided Photo/IABJ)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists will hold its annual Meet the Media Night fundraiser at Skyline Club – Indianapolis on Friday.

This year’s event, “Night in Overdrive,” is motorsports-themed and will focus on surpassing mediocrity and striving for greatness.

IABJ President Amicia Ramsey, WISH-TV lifestyle reporter and co-host of “Life.Style.Live!,” says the event is more than a fundraiser; it’s an opportunity to support and empower people to reach their full potential.

“Nearly all great leaders have a foundation and support system that help them get to their end goal. I want our organization to be just that for the leaders of tomorrow,” Ramsey said.

Many of those great leaders have come from the Indianapolis community.

ABC World News Tonight weekend anchor Linsey Davis, the event’s keynote speaker, is one of them. Davis worked in news in Indianapolis before moving on to ABC.

Ramsey calls Davis an outstanding role model who echoes the importance of NABJ’s goal of prioritizing diverse voices in the media industry.

“Her accomplishments in journalism, coupled with her commitment to faith and family make her a prime example of someone who has learned how to shift life into overdrive,” Ramsey said.

WNBA and NBA in-game host Olivia West will moderate a fireside chat with Alan Henderson, an Indiana University basketball alum and former NBA player turned business owner. The evening will also include a scholarship presentation of $3,000, a live DJ, an auction, games, photo opportunities, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.

Tickets for the event are $30 for the general public. It is free of charge for IABJ members. To purchase, click here.

WISH-TV’s Business Equity & Opportunities is a sponsor of the 2024 IABJ Meet the Media Night event.