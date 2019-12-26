Indianapolis Auto Show manager: Next decade’s cars focus on safety features

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Auto Show is in full swing for its 106th year.

Shiny, brand-new cars show off the latest automotive designs, but the road ahead into a new decade has auto companies focusing less on what you can see and more on what you can’t.

Technology is so integrated into society that it becomes an issue for some drivers. Auto companies are focused on safety features such as lane assists, backup cameras and reminders that there may be a child in the back seat. Auto show manager Marty Murphy says it’s those unseen safety features that are the future of the industry.

While it’s still hard to imagine what technology will look like by the end of the decade, Murphy says, features like autonomous driving are becoming popular, which could eliminate distracted driving. But, Murphy also says, people appreciate getting their hands on a steering wheel, so all types of cars will continue to sell for a while.

The Indianapolis Auto Show is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1, with doors closing a couple hours earlier on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Tickets are $7 for adults with children 12 and younger getting in for free.