Indianapolis Ballet to premiere ‘New Works’ this week

Indianapolis Ballet is set to premiere New Works, a production featuring seven original ballets, at the District Theatre on Massachusetts Avenue. The production will run Thursday through Sunday. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Ballet)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Ballet kicks off its season with New Works, a fresh production that showcases seven original ballets. The premiere, running Thursday through Sunday, will bring audiences up close to both the dancers and the creative process at the District Theatre on Massachusetts Avenue.

The production process was swift, with each choreographer stepping into the studio to shape the ballet’s direction from scratch.

“As choreographers, we sometimes walk into the studio with just our music, a blank canvas, and the dancers in front of us,” Victoria Lyras, founding artistic director, explained. “From there, we start creating the architecture of the piece, building it step by step.”

Kristin Young Toner, assistant artistic director of Indianapolis Ballet, described the program as diverse and engaging. “It’s truly a seven-course meal,” Toner said. “Each of the seven ballets brings something different, not only in terms of music but also in the style and feel of the choreography.”

Lyras also noted that the District Theatre offers an intimate experience for audiences. “In other venues, you might be 25 or 30 feet away, but here, they’re right there. They can hear the dancers breathing and feel everything along with them. It’s really an incredible experience.”

In a fun twist during the interview, Lyras took the opportunity to teach me a few ballet basics.

“First position, take it together, and bend your knees,” she instructed as I followed along, embracing the challenge, attempting a jump as Lyras explained how ballet movements can draw energy from the floor. Meteorologist Tara Hastings also joined in on the fun.

New Works runs Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 10, with a Q&A session with the choreographers during intermission. Tickets are available for $25 to $35. For more details click here.