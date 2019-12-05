Indianapolis-based clothing company being called disrespectful to Hindu culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An online, Indianapolis-based clothing store is sparking controversy for part of it’s t-shirt line.

Some are calling the shirts offensive and overall disrespectful to Indian culture.

It was the design below that sparked the initial concern, but now people are asking that this design and others like it be taken off the site.

(Provided Photo/Zorestina)

Zorestina is an online clothing store. They offer a line of yoga t-shirts that show different symbols and read ‘namaste’ followed by an expletive phrase.

“I think whenever you are in the business of making these types of t-shirts whenever you are putting any symbolism on they need to make sure that they understand the source of it and what that does mean to certain people,” says Hindu, Sumi Maun.

Many of the symbols on the shirts are part of Indian and more specifically Hindu culture.

This one showing a person in a meditative pose which Hindus use in prayer.

(Provided Photo/Zorestina)

“So I think what the most vulgar thing about the t-shirt is, is the word that is especially offensive, the curse word they are using. Instead of the “U” they replaced it with the Ohm symbol which is probably the most sacred symbol to any Hindu,” said Maun.

“For me yes it would be like someone putting a cross or a Jewish star and putting a bad word underneath it. I mean it is just extremely disrespectful,” said Hindu, Divya Narayanan.

Some say that the overall pairing of the phrases and the symbols on the shirts is disrespectful to their culture.

“What namaste literally means is ‘I bow to you,’ so there is no English equivalent to the word. It is a very beautiful word. It is giving reverence and respect to someone it is saying hello in a deeply spiritual and respectful way,” said Jain, Anjali Shah.

“So for me I thought it was really wrong and that people think it’s okay to wear that around in public and that it is entertaining in any way, I don’t quite understand it I guess,” said Narayanan.

Whether it was purposeful or not, some feel that there was a blatant disregard on the company’s part to conduct the appropriate research before making the line available on their site.

“When you take religious symbols culturally, you have to understand there is a great deal of meaning behind it, a great deal of thought behind it,” said Hindu, Sunlia Reddy.

News 8 did reach out to the company for a comment on the shirts, but the request went unanswered.