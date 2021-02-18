Indianapolis basketball gym gets facelift in time for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The basketball court at the Salvation Army Community Center in Fountain Square received renovations.

Senior pastor, corps officer and executive director of the center Captain Vinal Lee told News 8 several community sponsors donated more than $100,000 for the basketball court to be renovated.

Captain Lee said he plans to host alumni games in between March Madness games and hopes the NCAA will approve the gym to be a practice facility for the collegiate teams.

However, the basketball court didn’t get a facelift because of the tournament. Lee said it has been a long-term plan.

The gym has been a staple in Fountain Square and has helped keep kids out of trouble.

“We have an opportunity for area youth to come and to be invested and surrounded by positive adults and those who are committed to raising up the next generation of leaders here in our community,” Captain Lee added. “We’re standing right now kind of at the heart of what that looks like here in Fountain Square.”

The basketball court is being dedicated in honor of former basketball coach Al Green who passed away last Valentine’s Day. Lee mentioned he was a big influence in the community who started competitive youth basketball games at the gym.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday at 2 pm.