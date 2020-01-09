Indianapolis becomes home to new documentary film festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new film festival is making its way to the Circle City. It’s called the Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival.

A panel is currently picking the top 20 productions to show at the festival in April. The festival’s founder said submissions have been received from nine states and three countries.

Eric Winston is no stranger to the film world. He’s submitted his own work to festivals across the country. But now he’s doing more than just submitting his work. Instead he’s providing the platform for others to share their works through the first ever Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival.

“In this day and time the documentaries are telling the real story of what has taken place,” said Winston.

There is no shortage of documentaries at your typical film festival. But he wanted to provide a festival just for that, but with a focus on black American stories.

“These documentaries are telling me information that I didn’t know anything about,” he said.

Winston referred to a documentary by Deborah Riley Draper called “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.”

“It talks about the African-American participants in the 1930s Olympics who were Jesse Owens all of whom pretty much got gold medals which is something we didn’t know about,” said Winston.

The festival has received more than 30 film submissions. The winner will be awarded with a $500 prize.

While the stories in the festival highlight some aspect of black life, creators of all kinds have submitted work.

“It’s about the research that you do it’s about the people that you have to interview,” Winston said. “And who give you a perspective you need to have in order to make a film that really speaks to the black experience.”