Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival returns this weekend  

by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival returns for its 5th anniversary this weekend.

The festival kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Indy Arts Center at 867 E. 67th St., but that is only one of the two venues being used for this year. The other is the Kan-Kan Cinema Restaurant at 1238 Windsor St. 

The Festival highlights historical figures, social justice movements, and will even highlight filmmakers for their impact on film.

The Spotlight Award, which debuted in 2022, recognizes filmmakers for their outstanding direction and production of documentary films that positively shed light on the Black experience and inspire continued cultural discourse. 

This award is given annually to a filmmaker who displays artistic excellence and dedication to their craft, sharing unseen stories about the Black community.

This year’s Spotlight Award winner, international film producer and director Pemon Rami, will be honored on the festival’s opening night.

The festival runs from Friday evening to Sunday.

For tickets and further information, visit the festival’s website.

