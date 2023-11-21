Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association hosts annual Thanksgiving food giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone needing Thanksgiving goods can stop by the association at 1202 E. 46th St. to pick up free food and grocery items. The event runs from noon until 2 p.m.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will use their mobile food pantry for the event. The mobile pantry is designed to take food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to people outside their reach.

The City of Indianapolis will help the IBFA by providing more than 400 turkeys and hams for Tuesday’s giveaway.

According to their website, the IBFA was established in 1992 and serves Indianapolis communities by following its motto: “All We Are, We Owe.”

The IBFA says they carry out their mission through various programming and partnerships paired with resources made available to members and the community.

The association also hosts general meal giveaways every Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Related coverage