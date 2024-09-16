Indianapolis Black Theatre Company presents ‘Toni Stone’ — a play honoring baseball pioneer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The story of Toni Stone, the first woman to play regularly on a men’s professional baseball team, is taking center stage in the Circle City. Stone broke barriers in 1953 by joining the Indianapolis Clowns, a team in the Negro Leagues. Now, her groundbreaking life is being brought to life on stage, right where the history happened.

The Indianapolis Black Theatre Company is set to perform “Toni Stone” at the District Theatre from Sept. 19 to Oct. 6. Directed by founding artistic director Ben Rose, the play stars Psywrn Simone in the title role.

Stone started her career as a ballplayer at age 16 and played in Minnesota, San Francisco, and New Orleans before signing in Indianapolis. The player that she replaced at second base for the Clowns was Hank Aaron, who had moved on to Milwaukee. Stone spent the 1954 season with the Kansas City Monarchs, another Negro Leagues team, before retiring from baseball.

Rose and Simone joined me on Daybreak Monday to discuss the significance of this story for Indianapolis.

“I’m excited to tell this story and get it out there,” Simone said, admitting that she had been unaware of Stone’s trailblazing legacy before landing the role. “Having lived in Indianapolis for most of my life, I think it’s important more people know about Toni Stone and the Indianapolis Clowns. I’m excited to help tell this part of our history.”

Simone isn’t alone in her surprise at Stone’s story. Rose, the director, says he also had limited knowledge about Stone’s accomplishments.

“I knew a little about the Indianapolis Clowns, but not that Toni Stone had broken this barrier,” Rose said. “It’s one thing to bring this play to other communities as it tours across the country, but it’s even more important for us here in Indianapolis because the history happened in this city.”

Simone shared that preparing for a role like Toni Stone takes more than research.

“It’s about self-care too. Some of the material is heavy, and it can be emotionally taxing. Balancing that with plenty of rest has been crucial,” she said. “I want to bring a portrayal that’s true to her spirit but still viewed through my own lens.”

The play promises to deliver more than just a history lesson.

“I think people will walk away feeling inspired,” Simone said. “Toni Stone’s story is one of triumph, perseverance, and pushing through obstacles that would have stopped most people. This isn’t just a story about a historic Black woman; it’s tied so closely to our city’s identity.”

Rose added, “It’s inspiring to bring this story home to Indianapolis, especially with how many of the challenges she faced are still prevalent today.”

The play runs at the District Theatre on Mass Ave. Tickets are $30, with discounted pricing available for seniors and students. This is a must-see event for anyone interested in the rich history of the city and its role in breaking down racial and gender barriers.

