Indianapolis Black therapists see more patients amid pandemic, protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Between the coronavirus pandemic and recent protests of racial injustice across Indianapolis, more people have sought Black therapists for healing.

Many therapists have told News 8 they are keeping busy. Some even have waiting lists for new clients, and they don’t think their services will slow down anytime soon. Black communities have been fighting coronavirus and for equality over the last few months. It’s taking a toll on their mental health, leaving many looking for guidance.

Licensed health therapist Sha’ron Mason said, “A lot of people are looking to get in, whether it’s in regards to COVID or even with race relations and the things that’s going on across the country and in the world.”

African Americans are dealing with stress and anxiety due to recent events of police brutality. They’ve also been hit by coronavirus at a disproportionate rate and are suffering from isolation like everyone else.

“I look at it as two pandemics that are taking place right now. Some of the same things. Some people having issues with sleeping and having issues with their eating,” Mason said.

Mental health professionals are offering coping mechanisms to promote self care and love.

Licensed heath therapist George Middleton says although they’re short-term fixes to reduce stress and anxiety, he’s created a mental health disparities initiative between local businesses and therapists to address racism.

“We’re going to put together a discussion series that brings members from both racial sides of the coin and either through book clubs or a variety of other ways of discussion,” Middleton said. “You bring people in safe environments and start having these discussions in a productive way.”

Below are a list of some Black therapists in Marion County: