Indianapolis bookstore receives bomb threat over ‘drag story hours’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local bookstore closed it’s doors Sunday due to a bomb threat.

Indy Reads, a non-profit bookstore located in downtown Indianapolis, announced on Instagram that it would be closing it’s doors due to a bomb threat received via email on Sunday morning.

According to a post written by Indy Reads CEO Ruba Marshood, several employees received an email from an unknown address which indicated that a bomb had been places at the Fountain Square bookstore. Police investigated the store and found no indication of danger onsite.

The post states that the store was threatened by the unknown assailant because of it’s monthly drag story hours.

The store will reopen on Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m.