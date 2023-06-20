Indianapolis breaks ground on $15M park with environmental community center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders on Tuesday broke ground on a new environmental community center and playground at Grassy Creek Regional Park on the far east side.
The park consists of 175 acres. It’s southwest of the intersection of East 38th Street and North German Church Road, and near the Andrew J. Brown Academy charter school.
The nearly $15 million park will offer programs with a focus on environmental education and provide space for community events when finished.
Shawn Cowherd with Indy Parks said at Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking, “Today, we celebrate the beginning of what will be a new environmental community center and playground that will be a vital new asset to the community.”
“This facility will help residents explore the natural beauty here at the park, while also providing space to meet, to play and to relax.”
The park will include picnic areas, treehouses, tennis and basketball courts, and trails. It’s expected to be finished next summer.
News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.
News release
“Mayor Joe Hogsett breaks ground on new environmental community center and playground at Grassy Creek Regional Park
“INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd, District 14 Councillor La Keisha Jackson, Indy Parks staff, and stakeholders to break ground on the new environmental community center and playground at Grassy Creek Regional Park.
“The project is funded through a $7 million investment from Mayor Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative and $5 million from the Lilly Endowment. The new Grassy Creek Environmental Community Center aims to provide a range of programs with a focus on environmental education and provide space for community events. Indy Parks secured an additional $2.95 million from the City to purchase an additional 119 acres of land to extend the park.
“‘These are transformational upgrades for a Far-Eastside neighborhood park,’ said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. ‘Thanks to our Circle City Forward initiative, the new environmental community center and park extension will offer something for residents of every age and ability, from education to recreation to the natural beauty of our environment.’
“The center will include a bird-watching area, multipurpose rooms that will be available for rent, and more. The playground will feature a treehouse structure, a bird outlook, and an accessible sensory tunnel among many other exciting play options. Picnic areas and new trails to help enhance the connectivity of the larger park will also be included.
“‘As Councillor of District 14, I understand the importance of investments in building and sustaining healthy communities by investing in our local parks,’ said Councillor La Keisha Jackson. ‘It’s exciting to see Grassy Creek Park being improved and upgraded ensuring that it remains a cherished spot for residents for years to come.’
“Grassy Creek Regional Park is located on the Far Eastside and consists of 175 acres of mixed-use parkland. The Park currently features a diverse range of nature including lowlands, wetlands, and forests. On the south end of the park, community members can enjoy the basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad, picnic shelters, and open greenspace.
“‘We are excited to break ground on this new environmental community center here in Grassy Creek Park,’ said Director of Indy Parks, Phyllis Boyd. ‘We are thankful for Mayor Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative and the Lilly Endowment for seeing the importance of parks and taking steps to invest in our community spaces.’
“Completion is set for the summer of 2024.”
News release issued at 11:20 a.m. June 20, 2023, from Isabel Ramsey, public information officer, Indy Parks & Recreation