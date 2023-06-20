Indianapolis breaks ground on $15M park with environmental community center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders on Tuesday broke ground on a new environmental community center and playground at Grassy Creek Regional Park on the far east side.

The park consists of 175 acres. It’s southwest of the intersection of East 38th Street and North German Church Road, and near the Andrew J. Brown Academy charter school.

The nearly $15 million park will offer programs with a focus on environmental education and provide space for community events when finished.

Shawn Cowherd with Indy Parks said at Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking, “Today, we celebrate the beginning of what will be a new environmental community center and playground that will be a vital new asset to the community.”

“This facility will help residents explore the natural beauty here at the park, while also providing space to meet, to play and to relax.”

The park will include picnic areas, treehouses, tennis and basketball courts, and trails. It’s expected to be finished next summer.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

