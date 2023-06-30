Indianapolis Burger Week makes a comeback

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, will return this summer.

From July 17-23, $7 burgers will return to some Indianapolis’ restaurants. Participants can also enjoy Maker’s Mark cocktail pairings at participating locations.

Participating restaurants include:

Agave & Rye.

5 th Ave.

Ave. Bar and Grille, Brother’s Bar & Grill-Broad Ripple.

Brother’s Bar & Grill-Downtown.

Drake’s.

Gallery on 16th.

Goodwood Brewing.

Oasis Diner.

LouVino.

Pier 48.

Root’s Burger Bar.

Slapfish.

Swensons.

Menus and updated details are available at this link.

Burger enthusiasts and explorers are encouraged to download the Indianapolis Burger Week app.