Indianapolis Burger Week makes a comeback
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, will return this summer.
From July 17-23, $7 burgers will return to some Indianapolis’ restaurants. Participants can also enjoy Maker’s Mark cocktail pairings at participating locations.
Participating restaurants include:
- Agave & Rye.
- 5th Ave.
- Bar and Grille, Brother’s Bar & Grill-Broad Ripple.
- Brother’s Bar & Grill-Downtown.
- Drake’s.
- Gallery on 16th.
- Goodwood Brewing.
- Oasis Diner.
- LouVino.
- Pier 48.
- Root’s Burger Bar.
- Slapfish.
- Swensons.
Menus and updated details are available at this link.
Burger enthusiasts and explorers are encouraged to download the Indianapolis Burger Week app.