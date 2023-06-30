Search
Indianapolis Burger Week makes a comeback

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, will return this summer.

From July 17-23, $7 burgers will return to some Indianapolis’ restaurants. Participants can also enjoy Maker’s Mark cocktail pairings at participating locations.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Agave & Rye.
  • 5th Ave.
  • Bar and Grille, Brother’s Bar & Grill-Broad Ripple.
  • Brother’s Bar & Grill-Downtown.
  • Drake’s.
  • Gallery on 16th.
  • Goodwood Brewing.
  • Oasis Diner.
  • LouVino.
  • Pier 48.
  • Root’s Burger Bar.
  • Slapfish.
  • Swensons.

Menus and updated details are available at this link.

Burger enthusiasts and explorers are encouraged to download the Indianapolis Burger Week app.

