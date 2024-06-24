Indianapolis business owner killed in Louisville nightclub shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of an Indianapolis towing business died and seven others were injured after a shooting at a Kentucky nightclub early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials said they responded to a call of several people shot at the H20 nightclub in Louisville just before 1 a.m.

One man, 40-year-old Joseph D. Bowers of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult was transported to UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds police believe to be “critical and life-threatening.” Six other people transported themselves to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case. There are no suspects.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg said in a statement on X that “we must do more to stop the gun violence that is plaguing our city.”

“LMPD is working hard to apprehend those responsible. They believe many people may have witnessed this shooting,” Greenburg wrote Saturday. “We need everyone’s help to end gun violence in our community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact police or call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.