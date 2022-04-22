Local

Indianapolis campaign gives neighbors a say in downtown development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders want locals to have a say in what happens in south downtown.

On Thursday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Metropolitan Development announced several updates for the city’s southern corridor.

Soon, people in the south downtown will see purple banners as part of a five-week campaign to promote public comment online instead of in formal, in-person hearings.

Got a vision for downtown? Post about it on social media with the hashtag #DowntownIndy, and the Department of Metropolitan Development along with all of its partners will see. Ideas could help shape work already being done around the Indiana Convention Center, Market Street and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Antwan Evans, owner of Crab 99 Bar & Restaurant at 14 E. Washington St., said more green space is always good. “Parks are a great idea. You know when you go to major cities you hear about the major parks, central park, things like that. It would be nice to have something like that here in Indianapolis where you could get a lot of the community to come out.”

Rob Strong, owner of The Whistle Stop at 375 Illinois St., said he would like to see a music venue on the south side of downtown. “I think on this side of town, we’re the last stop. So, it would be great to have more businesses over here, more things people could go to. On the north side, they have like a band center where you’re not paying big bucks to go see bands, but they have like music every night.”

The city said its South Downtown Connectivity Vision Plan is intended to create a more equitable destination and employment center for Indianapolis residents, weaving together exciting everyday improvements with milestone projects like the Indiana Convention Center expansion, the Market Street reconstruction, the Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the future redevelopment of city-owned real estate.

The city is partnering with a business called GANGGANG on the project. Representatives of the creative agency will be doing candid interviews around the city to ask people for input on the projects.