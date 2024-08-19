Indianapolis cat opts for fidget spinner over ball of yarn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis cat is learning to use a fidget spinner and making people laugh while he’s at it.

The two-year-old cat is named Papi. His name is a nod to the famous rapper Drake and his Instagram handle “ChampagnePapi.”

Papi found a fidget spinner at home and claimed it as his own. He learned how to use it in about four seconds.

His owner, Meghan Lark, calls him her cat a dog. She said he loves being the center of attention and getting pets, just like a dog.

When there is company over, Papi can be found sprawling out on the couch in the center of the action waiting for people to pay attention to him. His sister Zuzu is the opposite. Zuzu can be found hiding upstairs like a typical cat.

The two bring Lark joy and are best friends, as evidenced by the photos of the two cats together.

Lark said she adopted Papi from the Indianapolis Humane Society two years ago.

She explained that Papi was a victim of cat dumping. He was part of an entire litter of kittens that were dumped on the side of the road.

IndyHumane website has many cats and kittens available for adoption. You can learn more on their website.

IndyHumane was initially founded as the Humane Society of Indianapolis in 1905. The animal organization expanded and changed a lot over the past 124 years, and primarily focuses on dogs and cats in the present day.

The Humane Society is always in need of help through donations or volunteer hours.

If you want to learn more about fostering a pet, you can do so here. There is also information on volunteering here.

If you want to learn more about donating goods or a monetary gift, IndyHumane has more information on its website.

(Provided Photos/Meghan Lark)

Related Coverage