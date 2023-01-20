Local

Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico.

It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations.

On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’ 10th sister city.

“It was a long time, but it’s happening now and we’re very happy,” Eduardo Luna, a selection committee member, said.

“Expecting with great pleasure all the opportunities and culture and arts,” the consul of the Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis, Maki Teramoto, said.

Queretaro is Indianapolis’ first Mexican sister city.

On Friday, mayors from both cities signed off on the new partnership.

According to city officials, Queretaro is also known as the “crossroads of Mexico.”

“Queretaro is closer to Mexico City. Indianapolis is close to Chicago. You know like big cities, but also they have cultural similarities. They have a jazz festival. We have a jazz festival. They have an indigenous museum. We have an indigenous museum,” Luna said.

They say its selection represents Indianapolis’ growing Latino population.

Campinas, Brazil became the first Latin American sister city in 2009.

Indianapolis also has other sister cities in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

“I look forward to the potential developments for the future as we make this partnership official like as was referenced an exchange program for our first responders,” the mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett, said.

This is part of the Indianapolis Sister Cities International program that aims to increase international awareness of Indianapolis by creating business, education, and civic relationships around the world.

Teramoto says she’s excited about this new collaboration.

“Also pushing for Posadas and Dia de Rosca in Indianapolis, so it will be a great opportunity for Mexican families or families of Mexican origin to have information first hand from a very important Mexican city,” Teramoto said.

City officials say firefighters from Queretaro and Indianapolis will be able to meet later this year to exchange best practices and much more.