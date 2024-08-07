Indianapolis celebrates National Night Out

Crown Hill Neighborhood Association had its National Night Out on Aug. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of communities around central Indiana celebrated National Night Out Tuesday. It’s a nationwide event where police officers get to interact with the people they protect.

Danita Hoskin is President of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association, she’s been involved with National Night Out for the past decade.

“It’s an opportunity for the residents to interact with our law enforcement, the people who protect and serve us, and it gives law enforcement the opportunity to get to know who they are protecting and serving,” said Hoskin.

Hoskin said she’s gotten to know the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police North District officers that have patrolled Crown Hill over the years.

The Butler Tarkington community, which is adjacent to Crown Hill did not have a night out celebration. Butler Tarkington’s Neighborhood Association President Stephanie Patterson Cline joined the festivities at Crown Hill.

“If you have a repore with the policeman that patrol your area, that’s the game changer,” said Patterson Cline.

Patterson Cline said its vital people engage with their neighborhood association all year round, not just during National Night Out. She said the best defense against crime is a good neighbor.

“You also get to talk to your neighbors and they give you tips and tricks about what they’re doing, if something happens you’re always looking to see if your neighbor’s video camera caught them.”

Communities in 60 towns and cities across Indiana celebrated National Night Out this year.