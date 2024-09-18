Indianapolis Children’s Choir celebrates 39th season with special events, performances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Children’s Choir is gearing up for its 39th season, and they’re inviting the community to celebrate with them through a series of special events and performances.

Kicking things off is an open house this Friday at ICC’s new facility on 91st Street and Allisonville Road.

According to Josh Pedde, executive artistic director for ICC, the event will offer a unique show-and-tell featuring costumes from an opera production performed over two decades ago.

“The costumes were handmade in Russia and have been in storage. We just brought them out yesterday, and they’re in crates. It’s exciting to share a piece of our history as we prepare for another great season,” Pedde said.

The open house is free and will be followed by a performance later this month.

On Sept. 29, the ICC will host “Lights, Camera, Song” at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, featuring professional vocalist Erin Benedict as the guest artist. Benedict, one of the choir’s original members, will perform a special song as part of the concert. “I’ll be singing ‘Two for the Road’ from the movie starring Audrey Hepburn, with a score by Henry Mancini,” Benedict teased during her appearance on Daybreak.

The concert also promises a surprise guest appearance, which Pedde says will be a highlight of the event, making it an experience you won’t want to miss.

The ICC has become a cultural cornerstone in Indianapolis over the last four decades. Pedde credits the city’s strong arts community and dedicated supporters for helping the choir thrive. “We bring together kids from all over the region—Avon, Brownsburg, Carmel, Indianapolis—and help knit our community together through song,” he said.

In addition to performances, the choir is offering open auditions for new members. “If you’ve ever wanted to sing with us, now’s your chance,” Pedde said, adding that the audition process is simple. “No need to prepare anything—you can just walk in, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s 39th season is set to be a memorable one, with more performances and community events throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events and how to audition, click here.