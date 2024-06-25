Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform a preview concert ahead of summer tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Children’s Choir is heading off on their summer tour in Rome, Italy.

The choir is set to leave Sunday and will remain there until July 8. Before their debut in Rome, the ICC will have a preview concert Friday.

This concert is titled “A Night in Rome” and it will feature pieces that the choir will perform in Italy.

Executive Artistic Director Joshua Pedde and ICC alums Erin Benedict and Sara Scharbrough Mclaughlin joined Daybreak to discuss more.

“Our audience really enjoy them, I mean, we are storyteller that tell stories through music and that’s what it’s all about trying to take our audiences on a journey. So, when they leave the performance, they leave changed, they leave better people, they leave experiencing something, they would have not received somewhere else in our community,” Pedde said.

The performance will take place 6:30 p.m. Friday at ICC Performing Arts Center, 9111 Allisonville Rd.

Tickets are $15 and children five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at icchoir.org.