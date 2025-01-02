What to see and do as the Children’s Museum enters its 100th year

Something WHEEL-Y fun is coming to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis! On March 15, 2025, the museum will debut its Centennial Ferris Wheel in celebration of its 100th birthday year. (Provided Photo/Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By ringing in the new year, the Indianapolis Children’s Museum also rang in the start of a major milestone — its 100th anniversary.

Museum officials say to celebrate the achievement they dug into the archives for a special exhibit titled “Memories, Wonders, and Dreams: Stories from 100 Years.” It opened on New Year’s Eve and runs for the rest of January.

On Wednesday, the museum announced some highlights coming in its first month of the centennial year.

They include the last chance at a couple of exhibits, a free admission day and new attire for the institution’s dinosaurs.

WinterFaire closes – Jan. 5

A fairly new tradition for the museum, the annual winter exhibit closes for the season. With it goes the classic winter slide in the atrium by the water clock.

New dino decor – Jan. 6

The iconic dinos on the outside of the museum will don party hats. Plus they’ll get a giant cake to celebrate the museum’s 100th birthday.

Free Admission Day – Jan. 20

The museum will be offering free admission to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. However, tickets will still need to be reserved. Those will go online on Jan. 10

Mandela: The Official Exhibit closes – Jan 20.

It’s the last chance to check out an exhibit on the life and legacy of civil rights activist Nelson Mandela. On display are personal belongings and artifacts that have not been shown outside of South Africa until recently. It’s an exhibit meant for the older kids as the museum, says it’s recommended for those 12 years or older.

Cake Donations – ongoing

During its milestone year, the museum will collect donations of shelf-stable cake ingredients. They will be distributing them to local food parties in batches starting in February. In a press release ,the museum says they hope to spread joy to all kids in the area.