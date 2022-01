Local

Indianapolis Children’s Museum hosting vaccination clinic Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced Monday it will be hosting a free vaccination clinic Thursday for both children and adults.

The clinic will run from 4-8 p.m. and offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 as well as the adult Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

Pfizer booster shots and flu shots will also be available, according to the museum.

Paid admission to the museum is not required to get a vaccine or flu shot.