Indianapolis Children’s Museum to limit carousel animal rides to 17 and younger

The carousel at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is shown in an undated photo. (Provided Photo/The Children's Museum of Indianapolis via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You must be 17 or younger to ride the carousel animals.

That’s the new rule starting Jan. 31 at the The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“Adults are still welcome to sit on the benches or stand beside their little ones at no costs, but will no longer be permitted to ride the animals,” says a social media post made Tuesday by the museum.

The carousel opened in 1917 at White City Amusement Park in Indianapolis, which later became Broad Ripple Park, according to the museum’s website. The animals were salvaged from the original carousel.

Carousel rides are free for member children and children under age 2; nonmember cost is $1 per ride per child. The $1 fee per child rider helps fund ongoing care and maintenance of the carousel.