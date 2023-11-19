Indianapolis church feeds more than 2,000 before Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church hosted its annual Mega Thanksgiving Day Pantry event on Saturday morning.

This tradition helps put food on the table for families that are having problems making ends meet.

“We understand that grocery prices have gone up, and inflation has gripped the nation,” said Rev Dr. Kenneth Sullivan Jr, Senior Pastor of New Direction Church.

More than 2,500 people stopped by the food giveaway for bags of food, which included turkey.

“We want to be a blessing to families, and just kind of ease that burden for them so they can have a great Thanksgiving day holiday,” said Sullivan.

The first 100 cars at the Mega Thanksgiving Day Pantry also got $50 gift cards to Indy fresh Market on East 38th Street.

The neighborhood around East 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue expects to see a multimillion-dollar economic boost thanks to the newly opened grocery store, which is located in what used to be a food desert.