Indianapolis church seeks names for COVID-19 memorial

Faith Presbyterian Church at 8170 Hague Road, Indianapolis, is shown in May 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Faith Presbyterian Church on the city’s northeast side is constructing a COVID-19 community memorial on its grounds.

The 9-foot structure will include 1,000 mosaic tiles, and each tile will feature the name of someone who died from COVID-19.

The artwork is free to participate in.

Anyone who lost someone to the virus can submit the name of their loved one through an online form through June 19.

The 61-year church is at the intersection of East 82nd Street and North Hague Road.

“This pandemic has taught us all a new definition of ‘community.’ We depend on each other and are responsible for each other. If Faith Church can help you mourn, grieve and heal, you are our community.”

Charlotte Lohrenz, pastor, Faith Presbyterian Church

