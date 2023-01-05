Local

Indianapolis city councilors tell library board to name former previous leader as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixteen City-County Council members have signed a joint statement asking the Indianapolis Public Library Board to name Nichelle Hayes, the previous interim chief executive officer, to the permanent role.

This letter comes after a month’s worth of controversy surrounding the board’s decision to name an out-of-state candidate, Gabriel Morley, to the position.

One day after the vote, he decided not to take the job.

Community members soon began protesting the decision and said Hayes’ long standing in the community and time spent in the interim role should have been keys in the board’s decision. The library, from the beginning, has stood by its decision to name Morley.

The joint statement from City-County Council members talks about the library’s critical role in the city educationally and culturally. The statement says councilors watched the growing concern and discord between the board, the union and public, adding that the search was expensive and the decision to reopen the search, rather than name Hayes, will have detrimental impacts.

In a Dec. 19 meeting, the board told a packed audience it plans to move forward with a new search, and voted down a resolution that could have named Hayes.

Closing out the statement, councilors said, “Unless there are issues of which we have not been made aware, we ask the Indianapolis Public Library board of directors to heed the calls of our community and appoint Ms. Nichelle Hayes as the Indianapolis Public Library CEO.”