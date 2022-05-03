Local

Indianapolis City-County Council approves new redistricting maps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday to approve proposed redistricting maps.

The council voted 22 to 3 to approve changes that include putting all of Fountain Square and Irvington into single districts. The existing map had the neighborhoods divided between multiple council districts.

The new maps also shift one seat further to the south.

Council president Vop Osili sent News 8 a statement after the measure passed, touting the redistricting effort as something that got support from both sides of the aisle.

“For the first time in our city’s history, the Indianapolis City-County Council has passed new council district maps with wide bipartisan support, the culmination of a process that put the public first in our city’s redistricting process,” Osili wrote.

The new maps go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.