Local

Indianapolis City-County Council approves new redistricting maps

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday to approve proposed redistricting maps.

The council voted 22 to 3 to approve changes that include putting all of Fountain Square and Irvington into single districts. The existing map had the neighborhoods divided between multiple council districts.

The new maps also shift one seat further to the south.

Council president Vop Osili sent News 8 a statement after the measure passed, touting the redistricting effort as something that got support from both sides of the aisle.

“For the first time in our city’s history, the Indianapolis City-County Council has passed new council district maps with wide bipartisan support, the culmination of a process that put the public first in our city’s redistricting process,” Osili wrote.

The new maps go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IHSAA names high school boys volleyball, girls wrestling ’emerging sports’

Indiana News /

Get out and vote! Tuesday is Primary Election Day

Local /

British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years

International /

Australia man gets 12 years for murdering gay American in 1988

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.