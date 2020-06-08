Indianapolis City-County Council set to declare racism a public health crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racism could be declared a public health crisis in Marion County.

City leaders will bring up the proposal Monday night after days of protests in central Indiana.

For days, hundreds of people have rallied, marched and cried out for racial justice and an end to police brutality in Indianapolis. There has been destruction and beatings, and there has been unity.

The death of George Floyd sparked aspiring neurosurgeon Jai Horsey to protest just days ago. His sign asks, “Am I next?”

“I’ve felt this way ever since I was a child. My mother and brother-in-law had to sit me down and explain to me what it means to be a black man in America,” the medical student said.

Last week, hundreds of health care workers, doctors and medical students rallied in Indianapolis to call systemic racism a public health crisis.

On Monday, the City-County Council introduced a special resolution that would declare racism a public health crisis in Marion County. The resolution was to be discussed Monday night.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, said in a video conference Monday, “It is indeed a public health crisis, and it’s among the very top of the list.”

Vop Osili, the City-County-Council president, said on News 8’s “Daybreak” Monday, “We’re calling on all city and county departments to continue with amazing urgency, a review of policies and procedures to eradicate implicit and explicit bias that we put in place, that may have been put in place that have built towards this sort of racial inequity.”

That fight for racial justice is why hundreds of people, including Darian Bouin, pastor of Progressive Baptist Church, had a die-in on May 31 just steps from the City-County Building.

“God is for social justice. There is no way that you can justify doing wrong to anybody regardless of the color of their skin, their creed, their educational background or sexual orientation,” Bouin has said.