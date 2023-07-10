Indianapolis City-County Council to vote on controversial gun ordinance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council will vote Monday on a gun control ordinance that critics say is “unenforceable.”

The proposal, which cleared a committee in June, would raise the age to buy a gun in Marion County from 18 to 21, and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles pistols and shotguns with revolving cylinders.

If passed, the ordinance cannot be enforced because of Indiana’s preemption law which bars ordinances from regulating the sale and use of guns in their jurisdictions.

“I’m not an attorney, but I have been doing this for quite awhile. I believe your city commission or city council is about to violate preemption, even though that law does not take effect,” said Lee Williams, Investigative Editor for the 2nd Amendment Foundation.

The 2nd Amendment Foundation preserves the right to bear arms. Williams believes the city could be making itself vulnerable to a lawsuit if it passes this ordinance.

“I would say that what they are doing is classic misdirection. They want your residents to look over here rather than look at the crime,” said Williams.

Mayor Joe Hogsett defended the proposed ordinance, even if it can’t be enforced.

“We’re not protesting anything. We’re putting in place ordinances that I think speak loudly about what leadership in Indianapolis would like to see the Indiana General Assembly will allow us to do.”