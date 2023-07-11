Search
Indianapolis City-County Council votes to pass controversial gun ordinance

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted yes to pass a controversial gun ordinance during its meeting Monday.

The proposal, which cleared the committee in June, will raise the age to buy a gun in Marion County from 18 to 21, and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns with revolving cylinders.

The ordinance will also remove the concealed carry of firearms.

Critics of the ordinance say it is “unenforceable,” as Indiana’s preemption law bars ordinances from regulating the sale and use of guns in their jurisdiction.

Mayor Joe Hogsett defended the ordinance, saying in a statement Monday night that the council’s votes on the proposal “prove that Indianapolis and its leadership won’t back down from taking bold steps to protect residents and neighborhoods.”

