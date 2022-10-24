Local

Indianapolis company Creative Works expands, looks to hire more workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative Works, an entertainment company in business for 25 years, just opened a new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis called the Theme Factory.

Creative Works is known nationwide for bringing fun by designing, fabricating, and installing items for amusement venues like laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, and even virtual reality gaming. It also provides custom theming and signage for restaurants, bars, museums, and other local businesses.

The company’s new Theme Factory, located at 5767 Dividend Road, allows employees to do everything in-house, Armando Lanuti, Creative Works owner and president, tells News 8.

“Twenty-five years ago, we got our start in laser tag, and it’s no longer just black light spatter paint everywhere,” Lanuti said. “I grew up in Indiana. It’s awesome to have 90 team members that we’ve been able to build this business with.”

Lanuti says they’re looking to add more jobs here in Indianapolis, with the potential to hire 50 more people.

“We’re gonna grow with 50 more, but, you know, it’s just amazing what we get to do. Sculptors, painters, carpenters. Instead of building office buildings, they get to build cool stuff,” Lanuti said. “We have a dozen positions already open for designers, project managers, and engineers, as well as all the trade skills and sculptors and stuff like that that we have.”

If you’re interested in working for Creative Works, visit their website for more information.