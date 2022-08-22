Local

Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning.

The city said several more streets will be converted in the future, including the downtown portion of College Avenue, the eastern segment of New York Street and the eastern segment of Michigan Street.

The city says the changes will reduce collisions and make travel safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

