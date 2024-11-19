60°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
60° Indianapolis

EB I-465 shut down near I-69 due to semi crash

All lanes of eastbound I-465 are closed on the northeast side of Indianapolis after a crash involving three passenger vehicles and a jackknifed semi. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-465 are closed near I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis after a crash involving three passenger vehicles and a jackknifed semitruck.

At 6:45 a.m., eastbound I-465 was shut down between I-69 and 71st Street.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-69.

The express lane on northbound I-465 is closed. The other lanes remain open, but slow.

Indiana State Police say cleanup will take several hours and drivers expect long delays. The best bet is to avoid the area altogether.

Shortly after the accident, cameras showed multiple vehicles in the roadway and a jackknifed semitruck on top of a concrete barrier at the 37 mile marker.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Disinfecting wipes pose health risks,...
Local News /
Two injured in shooting at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Allegiant Air pilots fight for...
UnPhiltered /
What to know about Sean...
Political News /
Man dies following shooting at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Ex-corrections officer gets 50 years...
Crime Watch 8 /
Judge accused of bias against...
Political News /
Indiana Senate Dems reelect minority...
Political News /