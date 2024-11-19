EB I-465 shut down near I-69 due to semi crash

All lanes of eastbound I-465 are closed on the northeast side of Indianapolis after a crash involving three passenger vehicles and a jackknifed semi. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-465 are closed near I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis after a crash involving three passenger vehicles and a jackknifed semitruck.

At 6:45 a.m., eastbound I-465 was shut down between I-69 and 71st Street.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-69.

The express lane on northbound I-465 is closed. The other lanes remain open, but slow.

Indiana State Police say cleanup will take several hours and drivers expect long delays. The best bet is to avoid the area altogether.

Shortly after the accident, cameras showed multiple vehicles in the roadway and a jackknifed semitruck on top of a concrete barrier at the 37 mile marker.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

465 CLOSED on NE side near I69.

EB – Get off interstate at Allisonville road

NB/WB – DO NOT TAKE THE EXPRESS LANE

Closure likely for a long time due to a semi, multiple vehicles and concrete barriers moved. #indytraffic #daybreak8 @WISHNews8 pic.twitter.com/uEF5IZ4Td7 — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) November 19, 2024