Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown.

It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories.

Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower, 211 N. Pennsylvania St.

Fire crews on the scene tell News 8 they’re not sure how many people are in need of rescue.