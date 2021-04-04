Local

Indianapolis Cultural Trail hosts downtown egg hunt, live music

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Cultural Trail hosted its fourth annual Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday.

The free event featured an egg hunt every hour on the lawn at Lugar Plaza, next to the City-County Building.

Concerts as part of the Swish campaign also took place. It’s part of the organization’s push to get people out and enjoying Indianapolis.

“We just want to make sure we can provide a lot of safe, outdoor things for all of our downtown residents, our community and Indianapolis to do. We’re fortunate to have a lot of free, beautiful outdoor spaces in downtown. So, I encourage people to come out if they feel safe to do so and spend time with people that haven’t seen in so long,” said Kären Haley, executive director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

More live music performances at Lugar Plaza start at 11 a.m. Sunday.

