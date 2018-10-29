INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city's Department of Public Works said Monday it's ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way this winter.

The city this year added 15 new snowplows. Several of the new trucks gathered Monday on Monument Circle.

Crews spent the day driving across the city to practice driving snow routes as part of a mock snow fight.

They will continue to practice Tuesday.

DPW is responsible for snow or ice removal across more than 7,300 miles in Marion County.