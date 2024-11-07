Indianapolis Department of Public Works prepares for winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter is on its way, and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) is preparing to keep city streets safe during the colder months.

Indianapolis Public Works Director Brandon Herget spoke to Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins about their winter readiness plan. News 8 first reported about the plan on Wednesday, noting that the city has hired 170 drivers of snowplows and bought 18,000 tons of salt.

“We work on this plan year-round,” Herget said, explaining that preparations have been in motion since the budget introduction in August. “We’ve been able to invest in our workforce this year with significant salary increases for our AFSCME union workers and ensure we have a full team of CDL-trained drivers.”

With these efforts, Indianapolis Public Works is fully staffed and prepared to deploy when necessary.

Ready for action: Snowplow teams and route familiarization

Public Works operates on an A-shift/B-shift rotation during winter, with 12-hour cycles to ensure continuous coverage when snowstorms hit.

“You may see snowplows out on the streets before any actual inclement weather,” Herget said.

He said this proactive approach allows new drivers to familiarize themselves with their vehicles and routes, helping them feel confident and ready. He also urged residents to give plows extra space on the road to keep everyone safe.

Pre-winter road maintenance

In the months leading up to winter, Public Works teams are busy with final maintenance efforts, including strip patching and pothole repairs.

“We’re getting in as much routine maintenance as possible before the freeze-thaw cycle begins,” Herget said, adding that they’re also focusing on brush cutbacks to improve sight lines along roads.

Advice for residents: Preparing for winter safety

While Public Works is working hard to keep the roads clear, Herget reminded residents to take their own winter safety precautions.

“Be vigilant, especially with more pedestrians and cyclists around the city,” Herget said.

He recommended keeping a winter safety kit in the car, including blankets, bottled water, and an ice scraper, in case of an emergency.

“It’s time to start getting those essentials ready,” Jenkins added, as both he and Herget agreed that winter is just around the corner.

Residents can follow the Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Facebook to stay informed on winter weather updates.