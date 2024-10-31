Top 22 pre-Taylor Swift concert stops for food, drinks within 15 minutes of Lucas Oil Stadium

These 22 spots (in no particular order) offer diverse dining and nightlife experiences across the city, from high-end restaurants and live music venues to sports bars and cocktail lounges, each add their unique flare to Indy’s culinary scene. In a 15 minute walk to and from Lucas Oil Stadium, you can find yourself at one of the Circle City’s best.

Address: 423 W South St, Indianapolis

Located near Lucas Oil Stadium, Tavern on South offers a mix of Midwest-inspired cuisine with rooftop views of downtown, making it a popular spot for both casual dining and game days.

Address: 946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Iozzo’s brings authentic Italian flavors to Indianapolis with a menu full of traditional recipes and a lush outdoor patio that provides a unique dining experience.

Address: 808 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

A staple since 1905, Shapiro’s serves classic deli sandwiches and Jewish comfort food, known for its iconic pastrami and matzo ball soup, making it a must-visit for a hearty meal.

Address: 906 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

Family-owned since 1987, Greek Islands serves traditional Greek cuisine in a warm atmosphere, famous for its flaming saganaki cheese and other authentic Greek dishes.

Address: 320 S Alabama St, Indianapolis

Known for Southern-style dishes, Tupelo Honey offers creative twists on comfort food classics, including shrimp and grits and honey-dusted fried chicken, in an inviting downtown setting.

Address: 339 S Delaware St, Indianapolis

Located inside the Alexander Hotel, Nesso offers a sophisticated take on Italian dining, with seafood-focused plates and a curated wine list that complements its high-end ambiance.

Address: 336 S Delaware St, Indianapolis

This vibrant eatery specializes in “epic tacos” and a wide selection of tequilas, serving up bold, inventive flavors in a lively environment near the Alexander Hotel.

Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

Known as Indiana’s oldest bar, the Slippery Noodle is famous for its live blues music and historical significance, offering a true taste of Indianapolis nightlife since 1850.

Address: 375 S Illinois St, Indianapolis

A neighborhood bar known for its relaxed vibe, the Whistle Stop Inn is popular among locals for its no-frills atmosphere and affordable drinks.

Address: 302 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

A modern bar inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, Nevermore offers unique cocktails and creative American cuisine in an artsy, literary-themed environment.

Address: 201 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

With Bloomington origins this spot is popular for its stuffed breadsticks, long island iced teas, and large screens, Kilroy’s is a go-to sports bar in downtown Indianapolis with a lively atmosphere, perfect for game nights.

Address: 141 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Situated atop Hotel Indy, Cannonball Lounge offers a comfortable yet stylish spot for hotel guests and locals alike, serving classic cocktails and light bites with rooftop views of the city.

Address: 301 W Washington St, Indianapolis

A classic pub located near the State Capitol, Loughmiller’s serves pub fare and local beers, making it a favorite stop for visitors and government employees.

Address: 220 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Located in the historic Wholesale District, Commission Row serves as a unique event space and gathering spot, known for its relaxed vibe and city views.

Address: 5650 W 86th St, Indianapolis

The Hangar combines a love of pedal bar tours with a menu of craft beers and classic American fare, making it a favorite on the city’s south side.

Address: 310 S Delaware St, Indianapolis

This brewery and gastropub at CityWay offers Belgian-inspired beers and locally-sourced dishes in a modern, industrial setting, ideal for craft beer enthusiasts.

Address: 333 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Inside the Alexander Hotel, Plat 99 is known for its artisanal cocktails and innovative small plates, offering views of the Indianapolis skyline in a chic, artsy space.

Address: 20 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

This upscale lounge specializes in cigars and classic cocktails, providing a speakeasy ambiance just steps away from Monument Circle.

Address: 250 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

A lively spot known for dishing up dogs and New Orleans-inspired fare, The Saint Shack is also known for its unique cocktails and cozy, relaxed atmosphere.

Address: 110 W Washington St

A high-end steakhouse, Tony’s is popular for its prime cuts of beef, seafood dishes, and upscale dining experience in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

Address: 65 E Pearl St, Indianapolis

Known for its New York-style pizza and wide selection of craft beers, Pearl Street Pizzeria provides a cozy setting for casual dining and gathering downtown.

Address: 1115 Shelby St, Indianapolis

Hovito is a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge and tapas bar located in the heart of the Fountain Square district. Known for its intimate ambiance and handcrafted cocktails, Hovito offers a unique blend of traditional Latin flavors and modern mixology. The menu features a range of small plates inspired by Latin cuisine, including empanadas, ceviche, and specialty tacos.