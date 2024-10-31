Search
Top 22 pre-Taylor Swift concert stops for food, drinks within 15 minutes of Lucas Oil Stadium

lucas oil stadium taylor swift bracelet
(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

These 22 spots (in no particular order) offer diverse dining and nightlife experiences across the city, from high-end restaurants and live music venues to sports bars and cocktail lounges, each add their unique flare to Indy’s culinary scene. In a 15 minute walk to and from Lucas Oil Stadium, you can find yourself at one of the Circle City’s best.

1. Tavern on South

Address: 423 W South St, Indianapolis
Located near Lucas Oil Stadium, Tavern on South offers a mix of Midwest-inspired cuisine with rooftop views of downtown, making it a popular spot for both casual dining and game days.

2. Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Address: 946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iozzo’s brings authentic Italian flavors to Indianapolis with a menu full of traditional recipes and a lush outdoor patio that provides a unique dining experience.

3. Shapiro’s Delicatessen

Address: 808 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
A staple since 1905, Shapiro’s serves classic deli sandwiches and Jewish comfort food, known for its iconic pastrami and matzo ball soup, making it a must-visit for a hearty meal.

4. Greek Islands Restaurant

Address: 906 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
Family-owned since 1987, Greek Islands serves traditional Greek cuisine in a warm atmosphere, famous for its flaming saganaki cheese and other authentic Greek dishes.

5. Tupelo Honey

Address: 320 S Alabama St, Indianapolis
Known for Southern-style dishes, Tupelo Honey offers creative twists on comfort food classics, including shrimp and grits and honey-dusted fried chicken, in an inviting downtown setting.

6. Nesso Italian Kitchen

Address: 339 S Delaware St, Indianapolis
Located inside the Alexander Hotel, Nesso offers a sophisticated take on Italian dining, with seafood-focused plates and a curated wine list that complements its high-end ambiance.

7. Agave & Rye

Address: 336 S Delaware St, Indianapolis
This vibrant eatery specializes in “epic tacos” and a wide selection of tequilas, serving up bold, inventive flavors in a lively environment near the Alexander Hotel.

8. Slippery Noodle Inn

Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
Known as Indiana’s oldest bar, the Slippery Noodle is famous for its live blues music and historical significance, offering a true taste of Indianapolis nightlife since 1850.

9. Whistle Stop Inn

Address: 375 S Illinois St, Indianapolis
A neighborhood bar known for its relaxed vibe, the Whistle Stop Inn is popular among locals for its no-frills atmosphere and affordable drinks.

10. Nevermore

Address: 302 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
A modern bar inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, Nevermore offers unique cocktails and creative American cuisine in an artsy, literary-themed environment.

11. Kilroy’s Bar & Grill

Address: 201 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
With Bloomington origins this spot is popular for its stuffed breadsticks, long island iced teas, and large screens, Kilroy’s is a go-to sports bar in downtown Indianapolis with a lively atmosphere, perfect for game nights.

12. Cannonball Lounge

Address: 141 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Situated atop Hotel Indy, Cannonball Lounge offers a comfortable yet stylish spot for hotel guests and locals alike, serving classic cocktails and light bites with rooftop views of the city.

13. Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery

Address: 301 W Washington St, Indianapolis
A classic pub located near the State Capitol, Loughmiller’s serves pub fare and local beers, making it a favorite stop for visitors and government employees.

14. Commission Row

Address: 220 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Located in the historic Wholesale District, Commission Row serves as a unique event space and gathering spot, known for its relaxed vibe and city views.

15. The Hangar

Address: 5650 W 86th St, Indianapolis
The Hangar combines a love of pedal bar tours with a menu of craft beers and classic American fare, making it a favorite on the city’s south side.

16. Taxman CityWay

Address: 310 S Delaware St, Indianapolis
This brewery and gastropub at CityWay offers Belgian-inspired beers and locally-sourced dishes in a modern, industrial setting, ideal for craft beer enthusiasts.

17. Plat 99

Address: 333 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Inside the Alexander Hotel, Plat 99 is known for its artisanal cocktails and innovative small plates, offering views of the Indianapolis skyline in a chic, artsy space.

18. Nicky Blaine’s Cocktail Lounge

Address: 20 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
This upscale lounge specializes in cigars and classic cocktails, providing a speakeasy ambiance just steps away from Monument Circle.

19. The Saint Shack

Address: 250 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
A lively spot known for dishing up dogs and New Orleans-inspired fare, The Saint Shack is also known for its unique cocktails and cozy, relaxed atmosphere.

20. Tony’s of Indianapolis

Address: 110 W Washington St
A high-end steakhouse, Tony’s is popular for its prime cuts of beef, seafood dishes, and upscale dining experience in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

21. Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub

Address: 65 E Pearl St, Indianapolis
Known for its New York-style pizza and wide selection of craft beers, Pearl Street Pizzeria provides a cozy setting for casual dining and gathering downtown.

22. Hovito

Address: 1115 Shelby St, Indianapolis
Hovito is a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge and tapas bar located in the heart of the Fountain Square district. Known for its intimate ambiance and handcrafted cocktails, Hovito offers a unique blend of traditional Latin flavors and modern mixology. The menu features a range of small plates inspired by Latin cuisine, including empanadas, ceviche, and specialty tacos.

