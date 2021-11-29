Local

Indianapolis district latest in Indiana to join vaping suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Public Schools has become the latest Indiana school district to join a lawsuit that accuses e-cigarette giant Juul Labs of marketing its vaping products to young people.

IPS is one of hundreds of U.S. school districts, including 10 others in Indiana, that have signed on to a lawsuit accusing Juul Labs Inc. of targeting teens in marketing its products and thereby harming the schools that educate those young people.

The suit alleges that Juul targeted youth with slick advertising and maximized addiction through efficient nicotine delivery.

The lawsuit is working its way through federal court in California, where Juul is based.