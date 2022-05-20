Local

Indianapolis doctor dies after being hit by SUV on sidewalk

A black GMC Acadia SUV is seen after an accident in Indianapolis on May 19, 2022. (Provided Photo/Chris Duke)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis doctor died Thursday after an SUV went off the road and hit him while he walked on the sidewalk, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Franciscan Health identified the doctor as Brian Dillman, an emergency medicine physician at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Shortly before 5 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a crash at the intersection of West 49th Street and North Meridian Street, just north of the governor’s mansion.

Police arrived and found a man injured and a black GMC Acadia SUV with heavy damage to the front end, windshield, and driver’s side door.

IMPD says the Acadia was headed east on 49th Street when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed into the oncoming travel lane.

The Acadia drove over a curb on the north side of the street and onto the sidewalk, where the driver’s side mirror clipped a utility pole.

Without stopping and still driving on the sidewalk, the SUV hit a man who was walking there. The vehicle continued on, hit another utility, and came to a stop after hitting a blue Ford sedan.

Dillman was gravely injured in the crash. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive, according to IMPD. An exact cause of death will be provided by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Acadia and the driver of the Ford sedan were both taken to the hospital for routine blood draws, which is standard procedure during fatal crash investigations.

IMPD has not provided the names of the drivers involved in the crash.