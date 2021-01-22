Indianapolis EMS helps to administer COVID vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emergency medical service providers are on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus pandemic with everything they’ve got.

They are not always sure who does and does not have the virus, so the majority of providers are getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Andrew Boylan, an emergency medical technician (EMT) for 2-1/2 years, works at Indianapolis EMS. “It’s always changing every day. It can be a little taxing, too. Wearing our equipment all the time, it wears on us, every day, but it’s also nice to be able to help those who are in need,” he said Friday.

Boylan recently got a COVID-19 vaccine shot and he says it’s like an extra barrier of protection as he goes into the streets not knowing which patients might have the coronavirus.

“From our masks to wearing our Eye Pro (goggles) and stuff like that on COVID runs, and now having vaccines, it just reassures that we have less of a chance of getting it now.”

Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 9,267. A total of 605,426 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Dan O’Donnell, chief of Indianapolis EMS, told News 8 that 75% of its doctors, EMTs and paramedics have gotten COVID-19 vaccinations. Of the 25% of IEMS employees who have not, he said, most have had COVID or are waiting to make their own decision on getting the vaccination.

“It shows you that they have that medical knowledge and they are choosing to make that decision to get vaccinated. So, they feel it’s safe, and we feel it’s safe for our community,” O’Donnell said.

Since Dec. 18, IEMS has helped administer the vaccinations, too. IEMS paramedic Nicole Hall started giving the shots Thursday. “People were excited to come in and get it; then like, just to hear people’s stories.”

Hall will get the vaccination next week. “I’m super excited to get that first vaccine and then get it again, and hopefully never have to worry about getting it again.”

O’Donnell said they just want to spread word of the vaccinations as far as they can. “The more people that get vaccinated, the quicker we can all get out of this pandemic.”

IEMS says some employees have already signed up for more shifts to help administer the COVID-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible.

