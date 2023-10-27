Indianapolis ER Doctor headed to Israel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A prominent Indianapolis emergency room doctor says he’s going to Israel this weekend to help those impacted by the country’s war with Hamas.

Dr. Louis Profeta posted on his Facebook Thursday that he will be assigned at a vital trauma center in northern Israel near the Lebanon border.

He is set to fly out to Israel on Saturday.

Profeta currently works for Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis. He is a graduate of the IU School of Medicine and trained in emergency medicine in Pittsburgh. He is an author and wrote several books including ‘Patient in Room nine says he’s God.’