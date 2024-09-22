Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show enters final day at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Camping fans have one last chance to check out the Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show on Sunday.

The 35th edition of the show opened on Friday in the Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

While summer is winding down, show producers say it’s never a bad time for someone to start planning their next trip or purchase.

Todd Jameson with Renfro Productions says It’s a great family outing.

“I don’t know that I have ever seen a child that didn’t love to climb in and out of boats and RVS and experience all of this firsthand,” Jameson said. “It doesn’t matter if maybe you’re older like me and you’re a snowbird and you want to get away. This is a great time to come out and get a unit or if you’re just beginning to get an interest in this, come out and talk to the experts because this truly is the place to see.”

A few dozen vendors are showing off the latest trends in camping and boats on the show floor.

Renfro Productions puts on the show every year but produces a much bigger Boat, Sport and Travel Show in the late Winter. That show is usually all-new inventory to start off the season.

The fall show is a chance for vendors to sell both new and used models.

Bish’s RV has a couple dozen RVs at the show. RVs take up about half the floor.

Shane English, Bish’s sales manager, says the show plays a big part in their sales schedule.

“It’s a year-end model clearance,” English said. “So for people that are looking for amazing deals on 2024 remaining models and even some 2025, we have sale prices on everything.”

The other half is completely filled with boats. Lakeview Marine out of Noblesville also has a couple dozen boats at the event.

Sales associate Logan Kojetin says the show is a great marketing tool.

“It’s a great time for people to get out and kinda see what the market is like,” Kojetin said. “For us as vendors, it’s great because we get good publicity. After the show people come to the store and say ‘Hey we saw you at the show, we want to check out some other models.’ It’s a great time for us.”

Tickets start at $9 online and are $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

The last day of the Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.