Indianapolis Fire Department looking for new recruits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone who dreams of being a firefighter can make their dream come true with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD is recruiting new firefighters.

Applicants must:

Be at least 21 years and not have turned 36 years of age by date of hire, or be up to 40 years old and 6 months with 20 years of military experience

Have a high school diploma or GED

Have no felony convictions that have not been expunged

Have a valid driver’s license

Be a US citizen or legally able to work in the US

Be willing to reside in Marion County or a contiguous county

Applicants will receive on-duty physical fitness training and 29 weeks of fire science and EMT training. Those who pass will receive state certification as an EMT.

Salary for first-year firefighters is $54,215. Benefits include life, dental, and medical insurance, retirement after 20 years of service, and paid vacation.

Anyone with questions who wishes to speak to an IFD recruiter can fill out an IFD interest card.

Those interested in joining IFD can apply online. Applications are being accepted now through May 7.