Indianapolis Fire Department shares water safety reminders ahead of warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Area first responders are preparing for a busy weekend. With hot and dry conditions expected, they’re expecting more people to be out on the water.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, water levels are back down to a safe level. However, they are reminding people it can still be dangerous.

Firefighters are asking anyone who plans to get out on the water to stay within their experience level. That includes knowing how the water works.

Levels have gone down but some areas can still be higher than others. First responders said people can run into serious issues kayaking or boating through a dam that’s low because the water underneath is too high.

Kevin Jones, a firefighter with IFD, said even when conditions are calm, they still get called out on rescues.

“It’s not biased, it will do what it wants to do and it’s unforgiving so even if it is calm water, there’s always danger associated with that,” said Jones.

He said it’s important for anyone over 21 who plans to safely consume alcohol, to stay hydrated.