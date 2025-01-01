Former Tyson Foods Distribution Center in Indianapolis catches fire

Indianapolis Fire Department Firefighters were alerted just after 1:10 p.m. Jan. 1, 2025, to heavy fire and smoke coming from the northwest side of the former, unoccupied Tyson Food Indianapolis Distribution Center at 1301 S. Keystone Ave. That's south of the Keystone Avenue intersection with Prospect Street. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire with heavy smoke broke out Wednesday afternoon at a former food distribution warehouse on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department says the cause was not immediately known, but squatters seeking shelter may be to blame for the fire inside the unoccupied Tyson Foods Indianapolis Distribution Center at 1301 S. Keystone Ave. That’s south of the Keystone Avenue intersection with Prospect Street.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were alerted just after 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to heavy fire and smoke coming from the northwest side of the building.

“The warehouse was empty except for the shelving used to house goods,” the fire department wrote on the platform X.

The post added, “Crews deployed several handlines and utilized a master stream to extinguish the blaze running up the wall from the area of the riser room to the roof membrane. Little to no extension to the interior.”

The fire was marked “under control” in 30 minutes, the fire department says.

