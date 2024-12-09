IFD rescues 2 men stranded on island in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men trying to recover stolen bikes from an island in the White River became stranded after their raft floated away, leading to an early morning rescue by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD crews were called to the 200 block of South White River Parkway East Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported hearing someone calling for help somewhere on the water.

When they arrived, they could not find anyone in the area until the screaming continued just south of their location. About 20 minutes later, they spotted the men on the island.

The men, “unharmed but cold,” told firefighters they’d been stuck on the island for about an hour and a half after their raft floated away.

IFD says they ran into many speed bumps trying to recover the men, including locating an accessible boat ramp. “Several” ramps were scouted unsuccessfully before they used the Belmont access ramp.

After a slow journey through icy waters, rescue teams finally recovered the men from the island around 2:45 a.m.

The men, 21- and 43-year-olds, were evaluated by medics and released.