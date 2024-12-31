Vacant home on Indy’s west side catches fire on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire damaged a vacant home on the west side of Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched just after 6:50 a.m. to a double residence fire in the 600 block of Warren Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Division Street and Oliver Avenue, just north of I-70.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or where it began.

No injuries were reported.