Vacant home on Indy's west side catches fire on New Year's Eve

IFD respond to fire at vacant west side home

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire damaged a vacant home on the west side of Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched just after 6:50 a.m. to a double residence fire in the 600 block of Warren Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Division Street and Oliver Avenue, just north of I-70.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or where it began.

No injuries were reported.

