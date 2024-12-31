Vacant home on Indy’s west side catches fire on New Year’s Eve
IFD respond to fire at vacant west side home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire damaged a vacant home on the west side of Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve.
Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched just after 6:50 a.m. to a double residence fire in the 600 block of Warren Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Division Street and Oliver Avenue, just north of I-70.
Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the roof.
It’s not clear what caused the fire or where it began.
No injuries were reported.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.