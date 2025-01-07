Indianapolis Fire Department battles large warehouse fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department on Monday night was sent to a large warehouse fire on the city’s east side.

The building fire was reported about 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Adams Street. That’s in an industrial area just southeast of the I-70 interchange for Keystone and Rural avenues.

Details were few, but an Indiana Department of Transportation camera captured flames and smoke going high into the air for more than an hour.

WISHTV.com aired the INDOT video in a livestream and on Facebook Live.